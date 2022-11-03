I don't know what your eyes have done to me

Not Available

Argentine singer and tango legend Ada Falcon disappeared without a trace in 1942 at the height of her career. Sixty years later filmmakers Lorena Muñoz and Sergio Wolf trace the life of the enigmatic performer in this unique documentary, told in the style of a classic thriller. They finally locate the reclusive superstar sequestered away as a Franciscan nun. When Falcon emerges for the first time in 60 years to tell her story, the result is an intimate and deeply moving payoff to this fascinating examination of an icon.