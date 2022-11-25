Not Available

The opening sequence of the feature documentary I Don’t Exist If You Don’t follows artist Ann Liv Young performing at queer cabaret Brooklyn is Burning at MoMA PS1 in 2010. Ann Liv appears as her brash alter ego Sherry, a therapist with a southern accent. During the performance, Sherry intends to auction a pan of her urine to the audience as a protest because she’s not permitted to sell her DVDs at the show. Instead, what ensues is theater so raw and challenging, the lights are killed to stop the show. I Don’t Exist If You Don’t weaves interviews with nine of Ann Liv Young’s performances, staged in Europe and the United States.