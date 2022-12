Not Available

He is a magician. She is a firefighter. Isolating themselves from the chaos of a world in turmoil, the two lovers live in a crane basket high in the sky, where they go about their daily business. Their challenge is to keep their heads, here up above it all, while everything is falling apart down below. But when reality calls – when fires need quenching and people need entertaining – how can they best make themselves useful in a world gone off the rails?