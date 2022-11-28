Not Available

"I Don't Like 5PM" is the portuguese director's journey of discovering the first love. The story is told through personal photos and videos captured in the nature of Norway, Portugal and Poland. Divided into four chapters, the film shows the search, the love, the separation and the memory. The search is his strong friendship with a young german woman. The following chapters show moments of his first love with a young polish woman. Incapable of living miles away from each other, the relationship ends and remains a memory. In a moss covered forest, the young polish woman sings about an impossible love.