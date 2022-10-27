I Dream about Colours

Not Available

The director has intertwined an old amateur film, shot about the Kosztolányi-family, with the adaptation of three short stories of the author. Just like the actors of the amateur film, the main characters of the three short stories are making desperate attempts to appear easy-going and self confident in the eyes of the world. In the hero of Key, the father who at home appears to be an unapproachable, important person, is suddenly revealed to be an insignificant and humiliated office clerk before his son. In Bathing, it is the severe, "tough guy" father who does not know himself and is therefore depressed and causes an irredeemable, tragic accident. In China Vase, the important guest invited with great reverence breaks into pieces the only treasure of the poor clerk couple with a nonchalant gesture. Yet, there is hope: after many years, the woman tells the mystically enlarged story with appropriate self-irony.