I Dream in Another Language

  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Alebrije Producciones

A millenary language agonizes: Its last two speakers, Evaristo and Isauro (70´s) had a quarrel 50 years ago and haven't spoken to each other since. Martin, a linguist, will undertake the challenge of bringing the two old friends back together and convince them to talk again in order for him to be able to obtain a record of the language. Yet, hidden in the past, in the core of the jungle, lies a secret hidden in the language that makes it difficult to believe that the heart of Zikril will beat again.

Cast

Fernando Álvarez RebeilMartin
Eligio MeléndezEvaristo
José Manuel PoncelisIsauro
Fátima MolinaLluvia
Juan Pablo de SantiagoEvaristo joven
Hoze MeléndezIsauro joven

