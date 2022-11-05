Not Available

I Dream of Jeannie... Fifteen Years Later

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Columbia Pictures Television

Jeannie has been a happily married housewife for 15 years to her astronaut husband Tony Nelson and has a teenage son, T.J. When Tony is promoted to Colonel and is about to retire from the NASA space program, Jeannie decides to give him a celebration party in their backyard. However, egged on by his colleagues to retire with a dramatic flair, Tony breaks his promise to Jeannie for one more space flight (aboard the shuttle), this time with a female astronaut, Captain Nelly Hunt.

Cast

Barbara EdenJeannie
Bill DailyColonel Roger Healey
Hayden RorkeDr. Alfred E. Bellows
Mackenzie AstinT.J. Nelson
Wayne RogersTony Nelson
Dody GoodmanScheherazade

