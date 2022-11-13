Not Available

"Feroz, an injured worker who is denied treatment by his employer, waits to return home. Another worker becomes a “poetry maestro”, speaking to students at a workshop about his experiences. Elsewhere, a young man weeps whilst praying in his ‘I Love Singapore’ t-shirt. With his deft hand on stunning cinematography and editing, Lei captures snippets of the daily lives of migrant workers, from listening to music in their dorm rooms, to being policed aggressively at crowded areas. Tying everything together is the social worker who helps to bring Feroz home to Bangladesh. I Dream of Singapore is an undeniable documentation of human rights dismissed in favour of commerce and progress in a first-world country."