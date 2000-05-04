2000

I Dreamed of Africa

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 4th, 2000

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Inspired by the true story of indomitable Kuki Gallmann, the film tells of a beautiful and inquisitive woman who had the courage to escape from her comfortable yet monotonous life in Italy to start anew in the African wilderness with her son, Emanuele, and her new husband, Paolo. Gallmann faces great danger there but eventually becomes a celebrated conservationist.

Cast

Vincent PérezPaolo Gallmann
Liam Aiken7-Year-Old Emanuele
Daniel CraigDeclan Fielding
Eva Marie SaintFranca
Lance ReddickSimon
Stephen JenningsVincenzo

