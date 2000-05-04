I Dreamed of Africa

Inspired by the true story of indomitable Kuki Gallmann, the film tells of a beautiful and inquisitive woman who had the courage to escape from her comfortable yet monotonous life in Italy to start anew in the African wilderness with her son, Emanuele, and her new husband, Paolo. Gallmann faces great danger there but eventually becomes a celebrated conservationist.
|Vincent Pérez
|Paolo Gallmann
|Liam Aiken
|7-Year-Old Emanuele
|Daniel Craig
|Declan Fielding
|Eva Marie Saint
|Franca
|Lance Reddick
|Simon
|Stephen Jennings
|Vincenzo
