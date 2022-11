Not Available

I due Figaro, o sia Il soggetto di una commedia is an opera (melodramma buffo) in two acts by Michele Carafa to a libretto by Felice Romani based on Les deux Figaro by Honoré-Antoine Richaud Martelly. The opera is a homage to Mozart, and tells of the further adventures of Cherubino, returned after 12 years in the army. Aimé Le Borne (1797-1866) arranged his friend Carafa's work as Les deux Figaro at the Théâtre Odéon, Paris 22 August 1827.