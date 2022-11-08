I foititria

Not Available

A softcore erotic Italian-comedy movie, shot in Alatri (Frosinone, Italy) in 1975 (released in 1976) by Franco Lo Cascio (future porno director as Luca Damiano). The same Lo Cascio has written the script, based on a own subject, together with Piero Regnoli. The eighteen year-old Patrizia, after the school year in college, returned to his country being hosted by her grandmother and rediscovered his childhood girlfriends. By virtue of its lively temper, she arranges for itself and her friends a ballroom in a shed owned by a notary, who, determined to tear down the structure, calls for law enforcement to evict the young people from the building. The girl and her three uninhibited girlfriends, educated by Marilena (a prostitute also called "la bolognese") manage to corner the City Council by seducing its members: the tobacconist, the photographer and the butcher. They even help the girls to document the misdeeds of the treacherous notary and his lawyer brother.