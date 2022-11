Not Available

Boston cop Pally is forced into early retirement, putting a strain on his marriage. Pally's stepbrother, Ray, attempts to lift his spirits by tipping him off to a sure-bet racehorse. But their attempts to secure the champion equine are thwarted by a local mob boss, who steals the horse as repayment for a gambling debt. With their investment on the line, Pally and Ray become entangled in a web of underworld crime and murder.