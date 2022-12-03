Not Available

Fun-loving director Proxy Paige features extreme anal sex and more raunchy shenanigans in the crude chronicles of "I Fucking Love Berlin." Raw, documentary-style footage captures Proxy and friends on a wild, hellacious, three-day road trip, engaging in risky public nudity, debauched orgies and crazy double penetration. The party climaxes with an outrageous sex show at decadent Club Insomnia! On the drive to Berlin, blonde MILF Brittany Bardot and stud Damien Soup share a backseat fuck. Arriving in the sexy city, Proxy and friends dine with Evil Angel founder John Stagliano; after the feast, he documents a chaotic, free-for-all fuckfest! The lewd melee spotlights orgasmic pussy squirt, a slimy cum facial, and depraved, deepthroat blowjobs. The next morning, tattooed Megan Inky and anal queen Alysa Gap wake Damien with a drooling head job. A kinky threesome delivers nasty rimming and sperm swallowing. Later, Angelo Godshack and Michael Fly subject Megan to savage double-anal penetration!