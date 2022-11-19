I Got Plenty of Mutton

Not Available

A wolf, deprived of meat by war rationing and starving, sees an article in the newspaper about a sheepdog leaving his flock to join the army and thinks it will be easy pickings. However, if he had read the rest of the article first, he would have known that the flock is now guarded by the ram, "Killer Diller," a formidable foe. When the straightforward approach doesn't work, the wolf dresses as an attractive lady sheep, which immediately lures the amorous ram. The hapless wolf's attempt to club the ram, however, fails when he whacks an overhanging branch instead. He escapes, to another tree that conveniently has a safe hanging in it; it drops on the ram, but he emerges unscathed. Next is an anti-aircraft gun, but the ram hauls the disguised wolf inside. The panicked wolf runs for hours, finally tearing off his disguise in desperation "I'm a wolf!" "So am I!"