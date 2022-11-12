I Had a Dream

Not Available

Manuela and Daniela have fought all their lives to make of Italy a more honest and women-friendly Country. The political election of 2008 seems the chance to contribute defeating Berlusconi and make their dream come true. Manuela runs for the Parliament and Daniela manages her campaign. Once elected at the Parliament in the defeated Left coalition, Manuela faces the lack of results and the raise of anti-politics sentiment over ten years of political mandates. Daniela, in the far province, over the same years, climbs up the political ladder fighting against gender disparity and violence on women, while populism raises around her. Torn between their sense of duty and the wish to quit politics, only their friendship and irony succeed in refreshing the two friends from their disenchantment, casting unexpected lightness and hope on the dark times faced by Italy.