I Hate Tom Petty

Through music and dramatic performances, the film tells the story of the relationship between a young emerging guitar player/songwriter named Bob and a the sexy free spirited singer-songwriter Kitt. They are brought together by their friends and one opportunistic agent to build a cover band. Instantly infatuated with each other, they become lovers and move in together creating music for both the band and each other as they slowly push towards becoming a success. Everything begins to feel perfect, but sometimes perfect isn't always what it seems.