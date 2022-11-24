I Have Graduated

Not Available

Wang Guangli, a former professor and now a self-taught filmmaker, interviews Chinese university graduates of 1992 in Beijing. Shot over six days, I Graduated explores the feelings and thoughts of young men and women about their lives as students since the Tiananmen Square protest on June 4, 1989. A conflict that turned violent and deadly, it was led primarily by students and intellectuals. The graduates in the film were just freshmen then. Their candid conversations with the filmmaker focus mainly on changes in university life since the protests, their future within the Communist party as they graduate, political thinking, some philosophy, and frank talk about sex on campus. The film opens on a busy courtyard where graduates are preparing their packed belongings for departing Beijing. We then go with Wang and his cadre of filmmakers as they secretly interview graduates for this film.