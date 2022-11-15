I have KIEL to tell

Not Available

In 1936, the Kiel dentist Dr. Rudolf Schultz bought a film camera to capture the development of his son Dieter. Over the years, many film rolls were exposed - they all tell much more than just the story of this one person, they also bear witness to the city on the Förde before and during the war. The result is much more than an atmospheric insight into a private family history; it is also and above all a fascinating time document of the city Kiel. The visual material of Dr. Schulz shows unique quality. This man was certainly a dentist; but he was also a great talent at the film camera!