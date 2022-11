Not Available

I Have Seen The Future: A Tour of the 1939 New York World's Fair is a musical documentary that guides you through one of the most remarkable and visually stunning international events in American history. Running for two seasons from April 1939 to October 1940, the fair was delicately counterpoised between the easing of the Great Depression and on the eve of World War II, an optimistic, yet fragile peak in American history.