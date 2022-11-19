Not Available

I Hear Voices is a short film by Grudge Productions. This film was filmed for Channel North Television and is a thriller movie. This movie was Nominated for Best Actor (Billy Harper) and Best Drama in the 2nd Pie Film Awards. Plot: The Movie is about a mental person (David) who is escapes from home because the thinks that the tree is talking to him and causing voices to him. When he leaves he gets a letter from his Doctor saying that he should go and get his medication but when he gets the medication from the Pharmacy he then starts hearing voices and decides to throw them away and when David is at the park he sees a local played by (Alex Barlow) who sees David find a gun under the chair and when the local comes past and asks him why he has a gun David just shoots him and walks away and keeps hearing the voices all over again.