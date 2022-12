Not Available

Hayden Cooper is a high school senior who aspires to become a famous director one day, but things get complicated when he meets the love of his life, Grace Urban, an exchange student from the UK. With CJ and his other friends by his side, he goes through the struggles every teenager faces. So, he's down to two life changing choices: one, leave the island of Guam in order to chase his dreams or two, stay home and be happy. What's it going to be?