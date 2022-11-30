Not Available

14-year old Julia is a frequent witness to the physical and psychological abuse her mother endures from her father. The fearfulness Julia lives in daily is evidenced by the many activities she starts, but can never finish, dreading her father’s reaction. Albeit he is extremely controlling, Julia seems to be a sociable teenager, with a protective instinct, although traumatized by her family’s reality. She is a well-informed young girl, well aware of what she has to do in order to put an end to the toxic environment they live in. Will she be able to, though?