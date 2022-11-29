I Just Want to Wake Up

Not Available

“My mother has been living with me and my teenaged daughter part time for the last year. When the pandemic hit we lost our personal support workers, and I found myself juggling caretaking, homeschooling and work. Because of Alzheimer’s, my mother’s mind is slowly departing, but her essence has not changed. Much of what she has been experiencing for years –profound disorientation, anxiety, mental fog–is what I was experiencing during isolation. With snippets of night time conversations and a stack of my drawings, I’ve created a sense of our world together — a world of overlapping thought, lapses, bent time, lost words, the absurd, and love.” – Heather Frise