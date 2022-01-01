I Killed The Prom Queen - Sleepless Nights and City Lights

Not Available

Sleepless Nights and City Lights is a live compilation album and DVD by Australian metalcore band I Killed the Prom Queen, released through Stomp Entertainment on 22 November 2008. The album featured the first live tracks released by I Killed the Prom Queen, excluding the bonus tracks available on the tour edition of Music for the Recently Deceased. The DVD features the band in front of their hometown crowd at the HQ's in Adelaide, during their final tour, the 2008 Say Goodbye Tour. They performed songs from all of their releases, with the tour bringing the return of former vocalist Michael Crafter. The DVD contains interviews with each band member, discussing their experiences within I Killed the Prom Queen and the possibility of a return.