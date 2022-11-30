Not Available

I Knew an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly

    Directed by Paul Andrejco and based on the familiar North American folksong, I Knew an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly tells a story of gluttony, obsession and veterinary gastronomy, wherein a monstrous series of events inevitably blankets the disquieted seaside village of Spudbottom in a strange peace. The film features all original designs created by Puppet Heap with music composed by Jeremiah Lockwood. It is also currently featured on BatteryPop, an online network that provides original content for children.

