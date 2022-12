Not Available

Whenever a mother asks, there is an obligation to look for an answer, whatever it takes… Spurred by the economic crisis, with no job, with no projects in sight and unable to afford the due payments on my mortgage, I leave my house in the city and go back to the village where I was born, to my octogenarian parents’ home. My mother does not understand what is happening and is looking for answers that I must find, even if I need to tramp half of the world.