I krig og kærlighed

Danish soldier Esben fakes his own death in an attempt to flee the war and reunite with his beloved wife Kirstine and their son Karl after being apart for three years. However, everything has changed while he has been away. A charming German officer has taken over the role as the family’s father and is courting Kirstine. While hiding in his own attic, Esben witnesses this very real nightmare and must do everything in his power to survive, win back the love of Kirstine and save his family.