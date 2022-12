Not Available

Seoungho Cho's I Left My Silent House begins in a meditative mood, with black and white images of people in the subway, and then transforms itself into a colorful journey across dramatic open spaces, before returning once again to the city. The video's driving electronic soundtrack and dramatic image processing give it an intense yet somber quality. Cho creates a visceral yet lyrical investigation of the tensions and pleasures of travel, movement, and, ultimately, metamorphosis.