I Like Fat Girls 3

Not Available

XXLarge Plump Babes Hungry For Cock! Some say that screwing a fat chick is the hottest sex you'll ever experience. And why not, any girl who stuffs her face with endless, huge helpings of double chili cheese burgers and triple thick shakes loves how good it feels pounding down all those calories. It's pure pleasure. . . and so is sucking a hard cock and then cramming that dick deep inside her tight gooey hole and riding that big rod until it explodes in a massive gusher of (you guessed it) another helping of thick, fresh cream. We like those fat girls because they all love sex, sex and more sex! Dive in!