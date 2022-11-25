Not Available

In 1991 three teen girls called Midi, Maxiand Efti became celebrities over night and the suburb Akalla was suddenly known all over Sweden. Fifteen years later two old friends try to make a film about the phenomenon. But Midi, Maxi and Efti no longer have contact, and they are not at all interested in talking about the past. A melancholically journey to the past by two friends who have a hard time letting go. "I like it like it is and I like it like it was but I'm not so sure any more any any more..." From the song "Bad Bad Boys" by Midi, Maxi & Efti.