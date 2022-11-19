Not Available

Aside from being one of Australia's best loved and respected actors, Justine Clarke is well known to pre-schoolers and early school-age kids for her role as presenter on ABC TV's much-loved Play School. In October 2005, Justine released her first album of original songs for children, aptly named I Like To Sing! The CD has been a runaway success... and now the album is brought to a vibrant and entertaining life with the much-anticipated release of I Like To Sing! on DVD. Full of catchy and well crafted melodies penned by composer and Play School pianist Peter Dasent, I Like To Sing! is a series of video clips set to the music from the album. All of your favourites are included; swing with Justine in The Dancing Chicken, move to the fresh calypso beats of Watermelon, tap your toes with The Gumtree Family and of course sing your heart out with the genius pop of I Like To Sing.