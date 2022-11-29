Not Available

""I Like to Watch" is a four-minute music video which explores the connections between the September 11 attacks, professional sports, and pornography. It's often understood as a critique of the voyeurism inherent in mass media, but this wasn't the original intent. The video simply attempts to capture the author's personal experience of watching the attacks on TV, including childish glee, vindictiveness, perverse fascination, and sexual arousal. The video also frames the attacks as Freudian drama on a national scale. The towers are phallic, and the gashes made by the planes are vaginal. The violent penetrations ultimately deflate and invert the towers, in a forced transsexual surgery that emasculates America."