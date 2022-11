Not Available

It's not the heart, but the hypothalamus that dictates whom we love. And in the navel of Manila, four men fall in love with one woman, Aileen. Each with a different reason: provincial boy Caloy wants a wife, widower Lando desires a whore, college student Alex finds a soulmate, and Obeng the thief longs for a companion. Each may be different, but one thing is certainly true-all of these men love Aileen with all their hypothalamus.