1994

Part Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part Friday the 13th Part III, a quintet of young adults heads to a former "research facility" in the country. At a gas station on the way, they hear about a series of murders in the area of the research facility from 25 years ago that have remained unsolved, but they head on, undaunted. Shortly after they arrive at the farm-like setting, violence ensues. Is it the work of the killer from 25 years ago?