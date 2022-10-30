I'll Take Sweden

1965

Bob Hope leads an all-star castincluding Frankie Avalon (Beach Party), Tuesday Weld (Bachelor Flat) and Dina Merrill (Operation Petticoat) in this deliriously funny comedy about a beleaguered dad and his ocean-hopping attempt to keep his teenage daughter from marrying! Bob Holcomb (Hope) will do anything to stop his daughter JoJo (Weld) from tying the knot with her lazy boyfriend (Avalon), even move her all the way to Sweden! But once they're "safely" out of the country, JoJo falls for a sly Swedish playboy. Content with a new love of his own (Merrill) and faced with the prospect of more heartbreak for JoJo, Bob makes secret plans for another international trip one that should make everyone happy.