I'll Wait for You

'Lucky' Wilson, a smooth, amoral front man working for New York gangster Tony Berolli, gets everything he wants, from the best tables at nightclubs to the most glamourous showgirls. When Berolli thinks that nightclub owner Cassell is complaining that business is bad to avoid giving Berolli his full take, Lucky goes to the club's laundry and proves that Cassell is lying by counting the number of napkins the club has washed. Lucky threatens him, and Cassell decides to go to the police. Lieutenant McFarley and Sergeant Brent, who have been after Lucky and Berolli, go to arrest Lucky; but he slips away from them and is wounded by Brent as he drives off.