"I Lost/Ai Found is a video focusing on the Tamil language, which is my father’s native language. It is a language that he no longer speaks, and one that I never learnt. Influenced by Julia Kristeva’s concepts of the semiotic and symbolic modalities of signification that operate within language, I am considering the ways this language is meaningful to my father, and thus to me, through both bodily and psychic processes." Rekha Ramachandran