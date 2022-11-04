Not Available

I Lost My Heart to a Turk is the story of a German woman Eva Bender, who is deserted by a Turkish worker in Germany five years earlier and left alone with a child Zafer. Eva's father refuses his illegitimate grandson from a Turkish worker. She comes to Kayseri, Turkey with her illegitimate child to seek her lover, Ismail Acar. Ismail is now working at Sümer Cotton Cloth factory as a mechanic and establishing a small private business. Eva finds her ex-lover Ismail who now lives with his wife and children. Humiliated by her ex-lover, the German woman receives assistance by another Turkish worker, Mustafa.