A circus parade, to the title tune. Next, a series of sideshow acts: the wild boy, the rubber man, siamese twin pigs, a tattooed man, a hula-dancing hippo, an Indian snake (or goat) charmer. Into the ring, we have a hippo riding a horse (much to the horse's dismay), a high-wire act (again, to the title song), and finally a lion tamer.