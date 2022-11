Not Available

The stars are trains, bulldozers, excavators, jets, giant cranes, graders, steam tractors, and other big machines. See giant cranes build skyscrapers and bridges, huge bulldozers move the earth, magnetic cranes lift metal, plus much more. Learn what big machines do and how they do it. Wall-to-wall action and excitement - all mixed with the toe-tapping, award-winning music of James Coffey. Kids learn, laugh, and want more