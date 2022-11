Not Available

Aniko (Gabriella Hámori) is a teenage runaway from rural Hungary who heads to Budapest and moves in with her best friend Móni (Martina Kovács). Aniko, always on the lookout for the man of her dreams, gets a job in a factory -- and finds that man in Miki (Sándor Csányi), a security guard. But Miki wants to make more money and decides to give the dope business a try, leading both Aniko and himself into a world of danger.