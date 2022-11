Not Available

Arkady Zverev is a serial killer. Behind him is the tail of crimes in several large cities of Russia. He is detained after he eats a man with his 12-year-old girlfriend. Soon Zverev takes his own life, and the official investigation is stopped. Relatives demand a trial, and the dwarf, obsessed with criminal plots, falls in love with the image of Zverev and tries to prove his innocence.