I Love Hong Kong

After his business goes bust, Ng Shun (Tony Leung Ka Fei) and his family move back to his old apartment to stay with his father. He has not returned for 10 years because the apartment is too small for his family. Furthermore, the environment is unfamiliar to Shun's family. Coincidentally Shun's old childhood friend, Lung (Eric Tsang) returns too. Due to an old misunderstanding, Shun is distrustful of Lung. Will Lung regain Shun's trust again?