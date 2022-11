Not Available

Diwakar (Sarath Kumar), an Indian brigadier, is charged to eradicate the terrorism in Kashmir. Diwakar lives with his beloved sister Anu (Shenbagam). His neighbour Priya (Priya) loves him. One day, the terrorists kidnap Anu and they kill her thereafter. In the past, Diwakar promised Anu to get married with Priya. Finally, Diwakar gets married with Priya. Diwakar cannot live happily as long as he will not eliminate the terrorists