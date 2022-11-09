Not Available

It’s perhaps the most famous television sitcom in American history, and on August 6, Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment pay tribute to “I Love Lucy” and its legendary star Lucille Ball when “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” screens in movie theaters nationwide for one night only on the comedienne’s birthday. This event provides fans a chance to honor Ball in the way she would have loved: by laughing along with her exploits while enjoying full length/uncut versions of her beloved sitcom and a featurette on how “I Love Lucy” is colorized, entitled “Redhead Tales.” Adding to the fun, attendees will receive an exclusive “I Love Lucy” mini poster, while supplies last.