I love married

Oleg is forty. Larissa is over thirty. Twenty years he lived with his wife Tatiana, who knows from childhood (studied in the same class), he has a twelve-year-old daughter nick. Established way of life. Good job. The emptiness in my soul — from the dashed hopes. And to top it all — she, Larissa. Very welcome, but from the point of view of sound logic — it is made unnecessary. The affair lasts for a year. They love each other as passionately as it happens only in his youth. But his wife finds out about their affair. Learns and daughter. The girl really wants to help her mother. And to eliminate razluchnitsa of the lives of their families. But it comes out differently…