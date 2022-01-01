Not Available

I Love Muppets is a BBC documentary that first aired on April 1, 2002 on BBC2. The special is hosted by Gonzo with Pepe the King Prawn and Bobo the Bear. Interviewees included Julie Andrews, Alice Cooper, Brian Henson, Nigel Lythgoe, Peter Harris, Kermit the Frog, Dom DeLuise, Frank Oz, James Coburn, Vanessa Feltz, Florence Henderson, Bill Barretta, Leo Sayer, Tim Curry, Louise Gold, Dave Goelz, Rollin Krewson, Kevin Clash, Chris Langham, Deborah Harry, Cleo Laine, Floyd Pepper and Jerry Nelson, as well as puppet troupes Zippy & George from Rainbow, Zig & Zag, Keith Harris & Orville & Cuddles, and Muppet fans Marcus Brigstoke, Shauna Lowry, Ed Byrne, Adam Bloom, Peter Kay, Rowland Rivron, Steve Punt and Mike Dixon.