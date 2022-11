Not Available

No-nonsense Carla is a 62-year-old woman from the Netherlands who converted to Islam. Against the expectations of many, she married Fouad, a 33-year-old Libyan freedom fighter. Although the couple live contentedly together in Amsterdam, the political turmoil in the Middle East continually bleeds into their lives. Yet, since Carla is past a child-bearing age, it is when the pair seek a second wife for Fouad that their relationship is really put to the test.