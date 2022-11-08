I Love the Sound of the Kalachnikov It Reminds Me of Tchaikovsky

Not Available

An autobiographical documentary film that goes beyond the barriers of the genre and is something between videoart, experimental film and home video and seeks to throw light on the consequences of the Armenian Genocide of 1915, which forced the director´s family to emigrate to France. In the spirit of Bertolt Brecht´s theory of art and distanciation, Khazarian frees himself from reality, combining in the film amateur films about his own family and contemporary footage from the battlefield in Nagorno-Karabakh. His film is not a recapitulation of historical fact, but rather a visual meditation on the fetishist aesthetics of war, diverse sexual orientations and the consequences of emigration. The film deals with topics such as war, destruction and sexuality, which, in the director´s view are indissolubly linked.