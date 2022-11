Not Available

Although aimed at toddlers, this captivating series will appeal to train fans of any age. Footage of award-winning model trains and some of their real-life counterparts is set to upbeat music and narration by a young railroad enthusiast. This volume features numerous inductees into the Toy Train Hall of Fame, plus real locomotives such as Hawaii's Sugar Cane Train, the Empire State Express, the Commodore Vanderbilt and the 20th Century Limited.